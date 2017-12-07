Winter clothing drive hoping to keep displaced hurricane victims warm

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hurricane Maria caused a path of destruction causing families to leave the island of Puerto Rico without basic necessities.

With the winter months and cold weather approaching, Career Point and Enlace de Familias in Holyoke are holding a winter clothing drive to provide Puerto Rican families with coats, blankets, and other items to help them stay warm in the winter.

Career Point Administrative Assistant Kayla Ramos told 22News that they’re doing their best to make western Massachusetts feel like a home away from home for the families.

“They’re coming from an island to the cold climate of western Massachusetts,” Ramos explained. “And are needing clothing because they don’t have the funds to purchase them here just yet.”

Career Point is also collecting business attire for adult men and women as well. They will be collecting clothes until spring.

To find out how you can donate winter clothes, you can call 413-322-7175.