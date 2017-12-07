Western Massachusetts cities could receive funding for improvement projects

BOSTON (WWLP) – State lawmakers are considering a $3.5 billion capital spending bill. Under that bill, a portion of that funding would go to several western Massachusetts cities and towns including Springfield, Holyoke and Northampton.

The bill allocates $7 million for STCC building repairs, and $45 million for construction of a new Springfield Police Headquarters.

The bill also appropriates funding for improvements to Springfield Juvenile Court, Holyoke District Court and Northampton Superior Court.

Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School in Northampton would get $1 million for improvements.

“By focusing on taking care of what we have now, we improve the viability of these resources,” Administration and Finance Secretary Michael Heffernan said. “Which can help avoid costly and unbudgeted and unforeseen repairs and replacement projects down the road.”

The bill still has a few more steps in the process before it can become law and funding can be allocated.