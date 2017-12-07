Veterans gather in Westfield to honor fallen Pearl Harbor soldier

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield’s American Legion Post 124 Thursday remembered in a solemn observance, the date that will live in infamy, December 7, 1941.

Veterans gathered at the Westfield Riverside Park named in honor of Frank Wojtkiewicz of Westfield who was killed during the Japanese sneak attack on Pearl Harbor.

For many years, Pearl Harbor Veteran Robert Greenleaf would throw the ceremonial wreath into the Westfield River. A tribute to those killed on December 7, 1941.

The 94-year-old pearl harbor veteran passed away earlier this year. His service will be remembered.

“He was there,” said Paul Nimchick. “He was going to machine gun school. I believe he said 30 caliber but that day he was shooting a 50 caliber. I believe he said he shot down a plane.”

Speakers urged the younger generation never to forget the sacrifices of the young men and women, from what is proudly described as the greatest generation.