Vehicular homicide charges dropped against East Longmeadow man

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Prosecutors have dropped motor vehicle homicide charges against a man in connection to an accident in which two Chicopee residents were killed last year.

Hampden County District Attorney spokesman Jim Leydon told 22News that Steven Thompson, of East Longmeadow, is now facing one count of drunk driving, in connection to the truck and motorcycle accident that killed Kyle Chapdelaine and Julisa Diaz, back in May of 2016.

Leydon said the vehicular homicide charge was dropped after an investigation revealed negligent operation of a vehicle by the victim.

Prosecutors alleged that Thompson was drunk when he turned his truck into the path of the motorcycle. His attorney argued that Chapdelaine was speeding, and under the influence of marijuana.

