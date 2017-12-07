Trump, Russia & The FBI

(NBC News) The investigation into Russian election meddling has entered a new phase, one closer to the president himself.

Donald Trump, Jr. was interviewed by Congressional investigators Wednesday, but refused to answer questions about a 2016 phone conversation he had with his father. The call was made after meeting with a Russian lawyer who’d promised incriminating “dirt” on Hillary Clinton.

The White House defended Trump Jr.’s refusal to discuss the call.

“We believe his lawyers had a legitimate reason and basis for not answering those questions,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

