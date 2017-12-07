Transportation options keeping wheelchair-bound veteran from attending holiday church service

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A wheelchair-bound East Longmeadow veteran said he’s unable to attend a special holiday church service because of limited transportation options.

Jim Jendrysik told 22News he typically rides the PVTA through East Longmeadow, Holyoke, and Springfield, but the holiday service is being held in Hampden.

Jendrysik said he was told the Tritown Trolley was his only option for transportation to Hampden, but their last pickup is at 3 p.m., which is hours before the service.

“When I called the Council on Aging, they said well, our last pickup is 3 p.m.,” Jendrysik said. “I was devastated. It’s not like it’s something I can drive my wheelchair to like Coughlin’s or CVS. I was just devastated.”

Jendrysik said he still hopes to attend the 6 p.m. event Friday night.