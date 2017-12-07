Streep calls out Harvey Weinstein at women’s conference

BOSTON (AP) — Meryl Streep says she and other actresses are planning to make a series of “non-negotiable” demands in the wake of the sexual misconduct allegations that have rocked Hollywood, media and politics.

Streep on Thursday also called the allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein “the most gargantuan example of disrespect” permeating every industry. She said women still don’t have enough representation in leadership positions and that impacts how decisions are made.

She made the comments in a conversation with Gloria Steinem at the Massachusetts Women’s Conference in Boston.

The feminist leader called President Donald Trump the “harasser in chief” at the conference’s opening night Wednesday. More than a dozen women have said Trump sexually assaulted or harassed them over the years. He has denied the allegations.