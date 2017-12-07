Springfield doctor to receive 2nd nobel prize for work against nuclear weapons

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield physician is heading to Norway to receive a second Nobel prize for work he’s participated in.



Dr. Ira Helfand is a member of the Nobel Prize-winning organization ICAN, the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons. ICAN is pushing for a global treaty to ban nuclear weapons.



Springfield Physician Dr. Ira Helfand, is the co-president of the International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War, a group fighting to ban nuclear weapons.



Dr. Helfand told 22News, their Nobel Prize sends a strong message to all nuclear states, that weapons of mass destruction will not be tolerated.



“It’s critically important that we alert people to how terribly dangerous this situation is and how important it is that we take steps now, to force our government, and the other nuclear weapons countries, to get rid of their nuclear weapons,” Dr. Helfand told 22News.

ICAN’s Nobel Prize comes amid heightened tensions over North Korea’s nuclear weapons. Northampton is the first municipality in the country to adopt ICAN’s resolution to Prevent Nuclear War.



The resolution calls on government leaders to participate in the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.