School apologizes for moldy sandwich

(WCHM/NBC News) A Columbus, Ohio mother is demanding answers after her son was served a breakfast sandwich covered in mold at his school’s cafeteria.

Cyron Rollie said he was shocked when he opened the sandwich.

“It was really shocking because you would think as a public school they would do the best to keep things like this from happening,” said Rollie.

The picture of the sandwich has been especially sickening to his mother, Tahira Waters.

“I was irritated. I was highly upset,” said Waters.

Waters posted the same warning on social media. It was shared hundreds of times.

Columbus City School spokesperson Scott Varner issued a statement reading in part “I can tell you that it was a confined incident, and immediately addressed by the cafeteria crew and principal at the school. No one intentionally served the pre-made sandwich with this hidden issue. and the student was given a replacement.”

