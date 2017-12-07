Santa surprises kids with presents at Head Start in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of Springfield children were excited to see Santa Claus and his helpers from the Sheraton Springfield.

The children at Head Start sang songs while enjoying the Christmas spirit and also received gifts and snacks from Santa and the sales team from Sheraton Springfield.

Head Start Director of Family Services, Lori Chaves, told 22News that the children have been looking forward to Santa’s visit.

“You can see from their expressions they’re very excited,” Chaves said. “For the children here, they are very appreciative of having the time to have Santa come out and visit them and bring them a gift. And it’s very special and means a lot to every child here.”

Many of the children at Head Start made sure they were on Santa’s nice list for Christmas morning.

The morning stop was one of two visits Santa made to Head Start on Thursday, Santa came back later to bring presents for Head Start’s afternoon class.