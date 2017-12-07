Pet of the Week: Mitten the cat

In this edition of Pet of the Week, we were introduced to Mitten, a 1-year-old domestic shorthair mix cat. Lee Chambers, Manager of Marketing and Communications for Dakin Humane Society, told us all about Mitten and about other events going on at Dakin.

Name: Mitten

Breed: Domestic short hair mix

Age: 1 year old

Sex: Male

Color: Orange/buff

Background

Mitten was found as a stray and brought to Dakin in Springfield. He is very friendly, loves people, and has a gentle way about him. Mitten is FIV+ (FIV positive), which means he has acquired a disease that affects his immune system. FIV+ cats require indoor living so they can stay safe and healthy, it’s ideal if their environment is stress-free, and many of them live long and healthy lives. More and more studies show that they can live with other non-FIV+ cats as well, but you might want to talk to your veterinarian about that if you already have kitties. Come meet Mitten, he’d be an excellent addition to any family!

This pet’s profile: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet-full.html?pet=37316977#!/

Other Events

Saturday Weekly Vaccine/Microchip Clinic – Every Saturday starting at 9am at our Springfield Adoption & Education Center, 171 Union Street, Springfield, MA

If your dog or cat needs a rabies or distemper vaccination, a heartworm test, feline leukemia test, flea or tick treatment, deworming or more, you can bring your pet to Dakin in Springfield on Saturday mornings for our weekly Vaccine/Microchip Clinic. Doors open at 9am, but a line sometimes forms because we can take the first 40 cats or dogs in line. A veterinary exam fee applies to each animal; $10 if your pet is already spayed/neutered, $25 if not. (And if not, you can make arrangements for that also!)

Shop Dakin and Support Animals – Visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/dakin-apparel.html and you’ll be surprised at all the interesting items we have for sale…from Dakin sweats, hoodies and t-shirts, to Dakin wine and photo tiles that honor or memorialize a beloved pet. Proceeds from the sale of these items go to help animals at Dakin.

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit dakinhumane.org