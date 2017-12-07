Operating Engineers Local 98 donate to Toys for Tots – You can too!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – In these precious few days remaining in the U.S. Marines Toys for Tots drive, individual and group donors are making every minute count.

Members of Operating Engineers Local 98 brought toys and bicycles to the 22News lobby Thursday afternoon. They purchased the toys with money raised at their annual clambake and through the donations of the union local’s 1100 members.

“It feels great, when you can help families in western Massachusetts that probably aren’t as fortunate as some of our people are,” union business manager Phil Chaffee said. “It’s definitely a good feeling to be able to help out. We are members of the community, our people are out there working on the roads and bridges. And like I say, we understand the struggles that families go through this time of year.”

After 7:00 p.m. Thursday, we just have Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings and all day Monday to accept your toy donations.

Bring them to the 22News lobby! Just plug “One Broadcast Center Chicopee, MA” into your GPS.

Donations will be so appreciated for so many deserving children here in western Massachusetts.