Members of Kennedy family to attend Springfield holiday gala

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of the Kennedy family will attend Thursday night’s holiday gala at the Springfield Museum.

This year’s theme is “A night in Camelot.” Ted Kennedy Jr. and Joseph Kennedy III will be among the special guests at the event.

The gala is a decade-long tradition that brings people together with the common goal of celebrating and supporting the mission and values of the Springfield Museums. The evening will feature a preview of the Jack and Jackie exhibit, a cocktail reception, and a seated dinner– with a menu inspired by Jackie Kennedy’s love for French cuisine.