Man who asked western Massachusetts boys for nude photos via XBox Live sentenced to prison

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An Illinois man was sentenced to prison time on Wednesday for attempting to sexually exploit two boys from Hampshire County.

According to a news release sent to 22News by Acting United States Attorney William D. Weinreb, 32-year-old Zack Sawyer will spend the next 15 years in prison, with an additional 15 years of supervised release.

Weinreb said back in 2010, Sawyer used X-Box Live to contact both a 12 and 13 year-old boy in Hampshire County and asked them to send him nude pictures. When the boys refused to do so, Weinreb said Sawyer threatened to rape and kill them.

Sawyer pleaded guilty in June to two counts of attempted sexual exploitation of minors.

Weinreb said Sawyer also asked another boy in Virginia for similar photos and sent explicit photos of himself to the boy.

