Longmeadow police investigating alleged sexual assault at Glenbrook Middle School

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow police are working with Longmeadow school officials to investigate an alleged sexual assault involving two students at Glenbrook Middle School.

22News obtained a copy of a letter sent out to parents by Superintendent of Schools Marty O’Shea regarding the incident. Administrative Assistant Dianne Georgantas confirmed the letter was sent out to parents via e-mail this week.

In the letter, O’Shea says the alleged assault happened at the end of the school day on Tuesday. The superintendent said so far, the investigation indicates that this is a “troubling, but isolated incident.”

O’Shea told parents in the letter that Longmeadow police were contacted right away by school administrators.

“The matter is being investigated by the Longmeadow Police and will continue to be addressed by school officials in accordance with district policy and applicable statutes,” O’Shea said.

Classes at Glenbrook Middle School were not affected by the incident.

Parents who have information or questions are asked to contact the superintendent’s office at 413-565-4200.