Hospice workers honored with tree lighting ceremony at Holyoke Mall honors

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A tree lighting ceremony was held this morning at the Holyoke Mall in honor of the hospice life care program.



Hospice Life Care provides care to terminally ill patients and their families in Hampden and Hampshire Counties.



The tree lighting celebration pays tribute to the program’s nurses and the patients and families they help.



Barbara Bernard told 22News, her husband was taken care of by the program’s nurses, and she is grateful for how much they helped her family.



“I just love the fact that we’ve got something like this in Holyoke and I will support them as long as I’m around,” Bernard said. “So it’s 20 years and I’m just as grateful to them as I was way back then.”

Our own 22News Anchor Rich Tettemer emceed the event. This was the 22nd year that the tree lighting has taken place.