Hampshire College canceled speech by advocate for guns on campuses

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts college has apologized for canceling a speech by a woman who advocates for allowing guns on college campuses.

"Although the group hosting the event had previously received email approval, an administrator waited until the day of the event to deny a "contract request form," saying the Second Amendment "is a very controversial subject." #HampshireHatesFreedom https://t.co/GYP68erk2C — Antonia Okafor (@antonia_okafor) December 7, 2017

Antonia Okafor says Hampshire College in Amherst canceled her speech two hours before its scheduled start Wednesday because it was “too controversial.”

The college apologized, but it says the event was canceled because the “student application was not sufficiently complete,” and not because of the speaker.

Hampshire College sincerely apologizes to @antonia_okafor for canceling your speech tonight that was to have been held on our campus. Here is our full public apology and statement: https://t.co/0Gygr0SQPN — Hampshire College (@hampshirecolg) December 7, 2017

Okafor is co-founder of a group that calls itself a movement of women “who feel empowered when they use their gun for self-defense.”

Hampshire did not follow its own procedures for sufficiently reviewing the student application for an event with @antonia_okafor before we approved it. We take responsibility for that mistake, apologize, and we're exploring options to reschedule her visit https://t.co/0Gygr0SQPN — Hampshire College (@hampshirecolg) December 7, 2017

She was invited to speak by a group for South Asian and international students. The school didn’t spell out what was missing from the group’s application, but it says it’s trying to reschedule.

Okafor says it’s sad that free speech and gun rights are hated at a U.S. college.