Freedom Credit Union teaming up with DCF to make Christmas wishes come true

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For the tenth year in a row, the Freedom Credit Union partnered with the Department of Children and Families to make many children’s Christmas wishes come true.



The Cherish the Children partnership helps hundreds of children in foster care receive Christmas presents that they might not have the chance to receive this holiday season.



The partnership works with local families in the greater Springfield area. Freedom Credit Union Vice President Kara Herman told 22News how this partnership works.



“What we do is we work with the local agencies to receive names of children that are in foster care and what their Christmas wishes are,” Herman said. “And we ask our employees and members to take a tag and fulfill the Christmas wish of a local child.”



This partnership usually generates 500 or more toys for kids in foster care.



From now until December 21, you can go into any Freedom Credit Union and pick up a tag to fulfill a child’s Christmas wish.