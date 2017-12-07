Chicopee Police warning of schemers posing as the IRS

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Local law enforcement is warning residents about phone schemes this holiday season.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that, earlier this week, a woman in Chicopee lost $500 to people running a fake IRS phone scheme.

Heather Bacon of West Springfield, who works at a local assisted living facility, said phone schemers are working around the clock, and targeting the elderly.

“You hear it a lot throughout the building,” Bacon told 22News. “We’ve sent social workers out, we’ve talked to families. We always tell them never give out any information. It happened to my mom too. Never.”

The Chicopee Police Department is reminding residents that if the IRS is seeking payment from you, it will not be by telephone.