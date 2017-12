CHESTERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chesterfield family was forced to halt construction on their home, after finding out it violates the town’s setback law.

The Clark family told 22News since they are unable to live in their dream home, they’ve been forced to live in family member’s basement, until the matter is resolved.

The family has invested $200,000 in the property.

