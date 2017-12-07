Car struck pole in Springfield, delays possible

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An overnight car accident may cause some traffic delays in the East Forest Park neighborhood of Springfield Thursday morning.

Springfield Police Capt. Richard LaBelle told 22News that a driver struck a utility pole near the intersection of South Branch Parkway and Plumtree Road.

The crash took place at around 1:15 A.M., but LaBelle said Eversource crews are still working on it right now. No one lost power as a result of the accident.

Police Sgt. Edward Seder told 22News that no serious injuries were reported.