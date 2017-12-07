Basic dog obedience tips

If you are having a holiday party this season, sometimes the hardest part isn’t the food or the drinks – but just handling your dog. Jim Helems, from Jim Helem’s Dog Pals, came with his buddy, Cooper, to give some some basic obedience training tips.
If you are having a holiday party this season, sometimes the hardest part isn’t the food or the drinks – but just handling your dog. Jim Helems, from Jim Helem’s Dog Pals, came with his buddy, Cooper, to give some some basic obedience training tips.
Advertisement
Advertisement