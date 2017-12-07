Audit: DCF unaware of assault to children in their care, 100+ incidents of sexual abuse unreported

BOSTON (WWLP) – An audit released Thursday by State Auditor Suzanne Bump found the Department of Children and Families was unaware of more than 250 incidents of what appeared to be “seriously bodily injury” to children in their care, and did not report more than 100 incidents of sexual abuse.

According to a news release sent to 22News by Bump’s office, the audit discovered that DCF was relying on others to report occurrences of seriously bodily injury to children rather than using data sources they have “at their fingertips.”

Bump is also calling on the DCF to consider sexual abuse a critical incident. Since it is not considered a critical incident, DCF does not report instances of sexual abuse to the Office of the Child Advocate, which is tasked with making sure children in state care receive timely and effective services.

Bump’s audit found that 118 incidents of sexual abuse of a child in DCF care were not reported to the Office of the Child Advocate. These incidents include sexual abuse by employees at DCF-contracted residential facilities.

Such a designation would trigger immediate investigation actions into those incidents.

“How can the agency not consider sexual abuse a serious injury to a child? It defies logic,” Bump said.

Bump is expected to release more details about the audit early Thursday afternoon.

