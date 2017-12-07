3D printed organs improve surgery plans

(KARE) Mechanical engineers at the University of Minnesota have been busy 3D printing something that could change the way doctors learn about and prepare for surgeries.

“It’s a lifelike prostate model, which gives electronic feedback,” said Michael McAlpine, associate professor of mechanical engineering at the U of M.

McAlpine and his team are making patient specific, 3D models of the prostate by analyzing MRI scans and tissue samples.

“We take that tissue, we do mechanical tests on it in order to figure out the properties of the prostate tissue and then we develop our own inks for our 3D printer, which we custom build,” McAlpine said. “The ink allows us to build, a prostate model, which feels exactly like the prostate itself.”

That printer, and ink are now part of a patented process that goes beyond current technology associated with medical models printed with rubber or hard materials.

“With our 3D printed prostate models, the surgeon can take this, they can suture it, they can cut into it, it gives a real time electronic feedback,” McAlpine said.

