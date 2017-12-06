Westover Air Reserve Base conducting natural disaster exercise

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A natural disaster exercise is scheduled to take place at Westover Air Reserve Base Wednesday morning.

According to a news release sent to 22News by Westover Public Affairs, the base is conducting the exercise with emergency responders and various base agencies from 8:00 a.m. to noon. It is designed to simulate severe weather affecting the base.

If you live or work close to the base you may hear emergency alarm sounds and messages via Westover’s mass notification and public address systems. These warning sounds are part of the exercise.