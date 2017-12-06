2 Springfield officers hurt while chasing shooting suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Springfield Police officers were sent to the hospital with minor injuries after chasing a man suspected of firing several shots into a home on Park Road Wednesday night.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, police spotted the suspect’s car near Blunt Park just before 8 p.m. and began a pursuit.

The suspect, who has not been identified, abandoned his car and tried to run away, but Walsh police caught him within minutes.

Walsh said police recovered a gun.

Two Springfield Police officers went to the hospital to be treated for minor cuts they suffered while jumping over a fence during the pursuit.

The shooter and the intended target are said to know each other, police say.

22News will bring you updates online and on air at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m., as more information becomes available.