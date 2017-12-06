Tax work-off program offered to Northampton seniors, veterans

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A tax work off program is now being offered to residents in Northampton to help them save money.

Northampton seniors and veterans can volunteer their time and to earn up to a $1,000 tax credit.

The Northampton Senior and Veteran Tax Work-Off program is now accepting applications. The program allows income-eligible seniors and veterans to earn up to $1000 abatement off their property taxes in exchange for volunteering their time.

Seniors 60 and over, who own property and pay real estate taxes to the city of Northampton are eligible.

“Taxes have gone up a lot. I know there’s a lot of controversy in town about a tax they call the ‘rain tax,’ which is really increased peoples tax bills,” Nonie Buthilette said. “If you’re on a fixed income, it’s really hard to find that money.”

The Veteran Tax Work Off program is open to veterans, regardless of income. In order to be eligible, participants must complete 91 hours of service within the program year.

The current program year runs from January 1 to October 31.