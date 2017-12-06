Students at STCC get a chance to discuss climate change

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Technical Community College students got to participate in a discussion about climate change on Wednesday.

The associate director of the UMass Climate System Research Center addressed questions regarding climate change at STCC.

Students were able to ask questions and join the discussion surrounding the topic of climate change.

“When people come up to me and ask how they can get involved, I just say change the way you live,” Laneir Haines explained. “When it comes to sustainability, I see it as a way of living.”

The presentation was hosted by the STEM Starter Academy at STCC. This program helps incoming students with their first semester on campus.