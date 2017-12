WESTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The “Skinny Bridge” on Kings Highway in Westhampton will be closed until Wednesday evening.

Construction is scheduled to take place from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. During that time, crews will be doing preliminary work, including testing the strength of the bridge. No access to the bridge will be available during the closure, even for emergency vehicles.

This is the start of a longer term construction project to replace the bridge.