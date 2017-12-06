Proposed bill would give MassDOT power to enforce speed limits for road work areas

BOSTON (WWLP) – Road construction projects can last for months and delay your commute, but road work can also be dangerous for drivers and construction workers.

You may see signs on the road that call for reduced speeds in work zones, but under the current law this is actually only a warning. A Massachusetts bill could make these speed limits more enforceable.

There were more than 390 work-zone crashes in Massachusetts last year according to MassDOT traffic Engineer Neil Boudreau.

He testified before the state Transportation Committee in support of a bill to authorize MassDOT to set a reduced speed limit in construction zones or other hazardous areas.

Governor Charlie Baker filed the bill which would also double fines for speeding in a construction zone.

Boudreau explained that “Speeding, distracted driving and impaired driving are the overwhelming contributing factors for these crashes.”

The Transportation Committee is currently reviewing testimony on the bill.