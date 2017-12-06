One firefighter in the hospital after house fire in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Mass. (WWLP) – A firefighter is in the hospital after a house fire in Montgomery overnight.

Firefighters from Southampton, Westhampton, Easthampton, Russell, and Montgomery were called to 1524 Southampton Road in Montgomery around 1 AM Wednesday morning, where a house was completely engulfed in flames.

Westhampton fire Chief Christopher Norris told 22News that one firefighter was sent to the hospital with an injury, but didn’t say how badly the firefighter was hurt or where he was sent.

Firefighters are still figuring out how the fire started.

