Officer charged in suicidal man’s shooting death

(KFOR) Charges have been filed against an Oklahoma City police officer who is accused of shooting a suicidal man to death.

It began around 2:40 a.m. on Wednesday, November 15, when Oklahoma City police responded to a call of a person who was threatening suicide.

When officers arrived on scene, the found 29-year-old Dustin Pigeon in a nearby yard holding a lighter fluid bottle in his left hand and a lighter in his right hand.

Officials said Pigeon poured the lighter fluid on his body and was attempting to ignite the lighter when officers confronted him.

At one point during the confrontation, Officer Troy Nitzky fired one round from a bean bag gun at Pigeon.

Around the same time, Sgt. Keith Sweeney fired his weapon multiple times at Pigeon, killing him.

