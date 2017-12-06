More donations still needed for Toys for Tots

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of people stopped by our 22News lobby on Wednesday to donate to our Toys for Tots campaign.



People have been coming by all week to drop off new, unwrapped toys. Our lobby is starting to fill up, but more toys are still needed.



People who stopped by our lobby on Wednesday told 22News it’s important to donate toys for children in need.



“It makes me feel happy because there’s kids that can’t afford toys maybe and that we give them to them,” said Devin Niles and Hailey Niles of Hatfield. “It’s good for them that they get toys for Christmas. If anything I have enough toys for Christmas. I have like a whole swimming pool in my house.”



If you haven’t donated yet, you still have time. You can come by and drop off a new, unwrapped toy December 7, 8, and 11 between 8:30 in the morning until 7 at night.



You can also stop by this weekend between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.