Monahan returning to Monadnock in 2018

WHATELY, Mass. (WWLP) – Joel Monahan, a Whately resident, will be returning to Monadnock Speedway in 2018 to race in the Sportsman Modifieds full time.

Monahan raced in two divisions at the New Hampshire quarter mile oval in the Sportsman Modifieds and in the Super Stocks. He took down back-to-back Super Stock championships in 2016 and 2017. He took one win in the Sportsman Modified division and three in the Super Super Stocks Monahan also raced in the ACT Tour Invitational this past September at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway and came home with a top five finish in fourth.

He is looking into a part-time schedule on the Valenti Modified Racing Series if everything goes on. Monahan told 22News he would like to also race in the New England Short Track Showdown at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, NH on Saturday and Sunday, June 23 and 24 with the Valenti Modified Racing Series and the Granite State Pro Stock Series. Monahan told 22News he is interested in the modified at the Magic Mile.

“It would be really cool. That’s the race I am interested racing in this year. I think I am gonna try to run both of them that and the Granite State race if my schedule allows it,” Monahan said.

For Monahan to win back-to-back championships was pretty cool. He is definitely ready to set his mind on the open wheel racing. He would also like to race some Granite State Pro Stock Series races.

Monadnock Speedway will have their 2018 season opener with the Valenti Modified Racing Series on Saturday, April 21.