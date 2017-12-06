Mayor Sarno looking forward to performing with Springfield Symphony Orchestra

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno received a private orchestra conducting lesson Wednesday afternoon.

The lesson was to prepare Mayor Sarno for Saturday, when he will serve as the guest conductor for the Springfield Symphony Orchestra as they perform the “Holiday Extravaganza with the Grinch.”



Mayor Sarno practiced on Wednesday with a classically trained conductor. The mayor told 22News, that he’s excited for the experience.



“I’m gonna conduct one of the songs and I’m looking very much forward to it,” said Mayor Sarno. “I hope that doesn’t stop people from coming to the holiday pops because it’s gonna be…it’s always a wonderful show it’s great and I’ll be able to laugh at myself a little bit.”



The show will take place Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Springfield Symphony Hall.

