Mass. one of the top Pest-iest states

(NEWS10) – Don’t bug out, but New York and Massachusetts are one of the top pest-iest states in the country.

According to Terminix, the Pest of the Year was awarded based on the highest per capita online search volume of any pest this year. Americans searched for information about bed bugs more than 7.3 million times throughout the year. People were also searching for scorpions, spiders, and silverfish.

Here are some of the top searches by state:

Here are the Top 10 pest-iest states of 2017

District of Columbia Texas New York Virginia California Nevada Arizona Oregon Georgia Massachusetts