Local breakfast event discuss benefits of emotional intelligence at work

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Emotional intelligence at work was the topic at a Breakfast Wednesday morning at the Log Cabin in Holyoke.

Emotional intelligence is the ability to identify and manage your own emotions and the emotions of others.

Kim Kenney-Rockwal, an executive coach and Elms College MBA program director spoke at the breakfast. She told 22News how emotional intelligence can transform the way you work.

“It’s one of these skills that people really need to practice in order to get good at,” Kenney-Rockwal said. “It shows up every day in the workplace, it’s how we behave and interact with other. How we regulate our behavior and also our self-awareness.”



Wednesday morning’s breakfast was sponsored by Springfield’s Regional Chamber. They hold a breakfast each month which pays tribute to individuals, businesses and organizations.