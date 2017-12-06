HCC, STCC launch casino gaming school ahead of MGM Springfield opening

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The MGM Springfield casino is set to open in less than a year, and there’s a lot of jobs to fill.

Holyoke Community College and Springfield Technical Community College are opening a gaming school to help students land casino jobs.

The colleges launched their new gaming school at the Mass Mutual Center in Springfield Wednesday morning.

Prospective dealers filled out applications for training classes for casino jobs needed at the MGM Springfield casino. Those positions include dealers for blackjack, poker, craps, routlette, and carnival games.

“This is a great workforce initiative its going to help our economy,” HCC President Christina Royal said. “It’s going to help people to have opportunities for jobs and careers in the field of gaming.”

More than 20 people had already signed up in the first half hour.

‘We look at it as when people come out of school they’re launching a career,” Vice President of Table Games Robert Westerfield said. “I started out as a craps dealer and it was a job. The interest has been phenomenal, we’re very pleased at this point.”

