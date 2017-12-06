Hackers hold county files hostage

(WCNC) Multiple files from North Carolina’s Mecklenburg County server are being held for ransom after they were hacked, County Manager Dena Diorio said Tuesday.

According to Diorio, a county employee clicked an attachment in an email they should not have, exposing the files to the hackers. The hackers demanding two Bitcoin, or $23,000, in ransom money to release the files.

Diorio said no personal information was compromised during the hack. The hackers told Mecklenburg County they have until 1 p.m. Wednesday to pay the ransom.

Diorio said Mecklenburg County officials are considering paying the ransom but are also evaluating how much it would cost to decrypt the files themselves.

