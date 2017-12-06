Free Community Dental Day

You can receive free dental care December 9th right in Springfield! Dr. Martin Wohl shared the details.
Community Dental Day
December 9th
9am – 4pm
Springfield Technical Community College Building 20
Call 413-755-4900 for an appointment.
