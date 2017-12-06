Dr. Phil – “‘A small-town mystery: Are they victims of Suzie, or is Suzie the victim?'”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Alisa formed a secret Facebook group called “Victims of Suzie.”

She says there are 32 members, including her husband, Michael, and Johynne and Johynne’s granddaughter, Brittany, who claim Suzie has conned them out of money, furniture, horses, and in business; and the group is a safe place for them to talk about it.

Johynne and Brittany claim their horse’s throat was sliced, another horse had a bullet in its head, tires were slashed, locks tampered with, and their phones were hacked, and that they suspect Suzie is behind it all — but they say they have no proof.

But Suzie says she is the real victim and when she found out about this secret group, she was shocked. She says she would never hurt a soul and can’t understand why this gang of bullies, some former friends of hers, say they are victims when she is the one under attack.

Who does Dr. Phil think is the real victim: Suzie or the group?

