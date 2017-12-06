Deadly Springfield house fire caused by improper disposal of smoking materials

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad has determined what caused the fire that killed a 69-year-old man on Tuesday.

Springfield Fire Department spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News the fire at 88 Melrose Street was caused by improper disposal of smoking materials.

Leger said the man was found in the basement of the home, where the fire is believed to have started. Emergency crews performed CPR on the man before taking him to Baystate Medical Center, but he did not survive.

Those living in the home have been forced to find somewhere else to stay.

State troopers assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s Office helped the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad investigate the cause of the fire.