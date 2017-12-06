Court ruling overturned again, Ziggy to be euthanized

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – An order to euthenize a dog in South Hadley is facing another appeal.

After a court overturned the town select board’s ruling and said the dog could not be euthanized, a judge overturned that ruling last week, saying Ziggy the Saint Bernard could be put down.

A family member of the dog’s owner, April Marion, said the dog has been sent out of state as the appeals process is going on. The dog was accused of biting an elderly resident in May, but local dog owners said it is a difficult situation to deal with.

“I have dogs of my own and love all kinds of animals, but I’ve also seen the affects people who have been bit by dogs, or even my own animals have been affected by,” Wayne Desroches of South Hadley told 22News.

Marion’s lawyers have already filed a new appeal to prevent the dog from being put down.