Broken back can’t stop Nebraska teen

(WOWT) A 15-year-old Nebraska girl managed to walk nearly half a mile after she flipped her SUV multiple times and broke her back.

Cassy Jacobsen was coming home from a speech tournament when she says she started to doze off.

“I remember flipping the car once, even though the car flipped four times,” she recalls. “After that I remember being on somebody’s porch.”

Cassy had managed to walk to the nearest home. Her back was broken in multiple places, her wrist was broken in two places and she has another break in her lower neck.

Despite serious injury, officers told her she walked half a mile barely holding on to consciousness.

“I don’t remember walking that far at all,” she says.

