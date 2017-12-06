Black and purple banners hanging outside of Montgomery Fire Department honoring fallen chief

MONTGOMERY, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of the Montgomery community said the small town will remember Chief Stephen Frye for his dedication and service.

Fifty-nine-year-old Stephen Frye was operating a hose at a house fire at 1524 Southampton Road Tuesday night when he collapsed. He was taken to Baystate Noble Hospital, where he died.

“Steve needs to be remembered for his effort, for his caring for his neighbors,” said Dan Jacques. “His willingness to do this for the town and for his neighbors shouldn’t be forgotten.”

A town select board member said Frye had been the fire chief for over a decade, and his son also serves as a volunteer firefighter.



The chief’s son was also there, fighting that same fire when his father collapsed. Black and purple banners were hung outside of the fire station Wednesday night to pay respect to the chief who gave so much to his community.



“You know the commitment that these guys give and to do this and put their lives on the line, and most of the time you don’t realize it, they come in they do their job, and then something like this happens and you realize how much they risk and how much they do put on the line,” Jacques added. “It’s a small town everyone knows each other and he will be missed. It’s an awful thing.”



All that remains of the house after the deadly fire is a pile of charred debris.



The family that lives inside of the home on Southampton Road was able to get out of the home safe, but the home is a total loss.