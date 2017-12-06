Amherst residents gather to discuss downtown’s future look

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Amherst is developing a vision for the future of its downtown district.



About 50 people filled the meeting room at the Bangs Community Center. The Amherst Planning Board wanted to start a conversation among town residents to make a plan to determine what downtown will look like.

They discussed architecture, the sidewalks, and maybe tree plantings.



“Do they want more restaurants?” asked Amherst Planning Director, Christine Brestrup. “Do they want more stores? What type of stores? Would they like to have some playgrounds downtown, which we don’t have right now?”

Also up for discussion; things that people value that may need improvement downtown.

They also talked about activities they’d like to have take place at different times of the day.