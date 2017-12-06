Alcohol infused cupcakes for your next holiday party!

This is the perfect dessert to bring to your next holiday party, that’s just for the adults! Jennifer Remillard with Sassy Mama’s Delectable Cupcakes showed us how to make cosmopolitan cupcakes and red wine with chocolate cupcakes!

Cosmopolitan Cupcakes (Yields Approx. 24 Cupcakes)

INGREDIENTS:

Cupcakes:

2 ½ C (10.62 oz) all-purpose flour

2 TSP baking powder

¼ TSP salt

12 TBSP (1 ½ sticks) unsalted butter, softened

1 ½ C granulated sugar

2 TSP lime zest

2 large brown eggs

4 TBSP your favorite vodka

2 TSP orange liqueur (or orange juice)

1 C whole milk

1 ¼ C fresh cranberries (or ¾ C dried), rinsed and sorted

Frosting:

1 C unsalted butter

7 C confectioners’ sugar, sifted

¼ C your favorite cranberry flavored vodka

¼ C whole milk

Garnish:

Lime Wedges

DIRECTIONS:

A day or few hours before, soak your fresh or dried cranberries and soak them in the orange liqueur (or orange juice) and vodka.

Creating the Cupcakes:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Line cupcake tins with compostable liners. Set aside.

Combine sifted flour, baking powder, and salt into a medium mixing bowl. Set aside.

In the bowl of electric mixer, using a paddle attachment, combine unsalted butter, sugar, and lime zest, until combined. Add the eggs, one at a time.

Next, slowly add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients in the mixing bowl. Beat until just combined – be careful not to over mix. Fold in the cranberries.

Using a 3 TBSP scoop, fill cupcake tins. Bake for 18 minutes, rotating them half way through. Cool the cupcakes in the pan for about 5 minutes, then remove them from pan to cool on cooling racks.

Creating the Frosting:

In the bowl of electric mixer, beat unsalted butter for about 5 minutes. Then add sifted confectioners’ sugar. Next, slowly pour in the vodka and milk; beat until smooth and fluffy.

Using a 1M decorating tip, frost the cupcakes and finish with lime wedges. For fun, place in a martini glass with the lime wedge on the rim!

Chocolate & Red Wine Cupcakes (Yields Approx. 12 Cupcakes)

INGREDIENTS:

Cupcakes:

1 C (4.25 oz) all-purpose flour

½ C cocoa powder

½ TSP baking powder

1/8 TSP baking soda

¼ TSP salt

¼ TSP ground cinnamon

8 TBSP (1 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

½ C granulated sugar

½ C brown sugar, packed

1 large brown egg, plus 1 large egg yolk, room temperature

¾ C your favorite red wine

1 TSP vanilla extract

Frosting:

½ C unsalted butter

4-6 C confectioners’ sugar, sifted

¼ C your favorite red wine

1 TSP vanilla extract

DIRECTIONS:

Creating the Cupcakes:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Line cupcake tins with compostable liners. Set aside.

Combine sifted flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon into a medium mixing bowl. Set aside.

In the bowl of electric mixer, using a paddle attachment, combine unsalted butter and sugars until combined. Add the egg, egg yolk, and vanilla extract. Mix until combined.

Next, slowly add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients in the mixing bowl. Beat until just combined – be careful not to over mix.

Using a 3 TBSP scoop, fill cupcake tins. Bake for 18 minutes, rotating them half way through. Cool the cupcakes in the pan for about 5 minutes, then remove them from pan to cool on cooling racks.

Creating the Frosting:

In the bowl of electric mixer, beat unsalted butter for about 5 minutes. Then add sifted confectioners’ sugar. Next, slowly pour in the red wine and vanilla extract; beat until smooth and fluffy.

Using a 1M decorating tip, frost the cupcakes. For fun, place in a wine glass!