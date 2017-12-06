Advocates for limiting number of patients per nurse deliver signatures for ballot measure

BOSTON (WWLP) – Advocates with the Massachusetts Nurses Association delivered thousands of signatures to Secretary of State William Galvin on Wednesday for a petition that would set limits on the number of patients assigned to a nurse at one time.

Campaigns are required to file 64,750 certified signatures as part of the ballot process. Massachusetts nurses said they’ve filed over 100,000 signatures.

Woburn mother Angela Ortiz is supporting the patient limit petition. She has a daughter with complex medical needs and is concerned for her safety under current working conditions.

“The reality is that they are stretched so incredibly thin,” Ortiz told 22News. “She’s put in greater risk so we can’t leave her alone for a single moment.”

Critics of the petition are concerned that setting nurse staffing ratios could be costly and take away hospital flexibility.

If enough signatures are certified, the measure goes to the Legislature for review in January.