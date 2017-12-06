4 Springfield men facing carjacking, weapon charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Four men were arrested following an early morning carjacking in Springfield Tuesday.

According to Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon, 20-year-old Talieke Ramsey, 21-year-old Davidson Altimo, and 22-year-old Dayne Bennett, are accused of stealing a car at gunpoint. They’ve all been charged with armed carjacking, armed robbery, possession of a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without a FID card and possession of a high-capacity feeding device.

Leydon said members of the Hampden County Narcotics Task Force were on duty in the area of Cambridge Street when they observed a dark-colored Saab parked awkwardly, extending in the middle of the street. At that time, the officers did not know the car was reported stolen.

As they watched, Leydon said multiple men hurried over to the car and got inside. After observing the car lurch forward and stall, Leydon said officers believed that the driver, later determined to be Ramsey, did not know how to operate a standard transmission vehicle. The car allegedly crashed into a fire hydrant on the opposite side of the street as a Springfield police car pulled up. The men inside the car then allegedly got out and ran away.

Leydon said the officers saw a back door at 114 Cambridge Street slam shut while they were chasing the suspects and proceeded to knock on the door yelling “police!” When the officers got inside the home, Leydon said they found Ramsey, Altimo and Bennett inside. An additional suspect, 21-year-old Lorenzo Vaughn was also found inside and arrested on charges of illegal possession of a sawed-off shotgun and possession of ammunition without a FID.

Leydon said officers seized a loaded 9mm Ruger from a child’s stroller, a sawed-off shotgun, five shotgun shells, and several other rounds of ammunition. Leydon said DCF was notified following the search of the home after finding that a one-year-old child was present.

One of the victims of the carjacking identified Ramsey, Bennet, and Altimo as the three men that robbed them at gunpoint.