Woman struck, killed by car in Holyoke identified

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The woman who died in the hospital days after being struck by a car in Holyoke has been identified by the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office.

DA spokesman Jim Leydon told 22News that the victim of the crash has been identified as 52-year-old Zoe Rosenthal.

Rosenthal was struck by a car while walking her dog near the corner of Canal and Lyman Streets on the evening of November 27. She was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where she died days later.

Holyoke Police and the Motor Vehicle Homicide Unit of the DA’s officer are continuing to look into what led up to the crash. Holyoke Police Lt. Michael McCoy told 22News the driver was a 63-year-old man, also a resident of Holyoke.